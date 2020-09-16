Three People Injured After BMW Rolls Near St. Claude











Police say speed is a factor in the collision that sent multiple people to hospital. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Three people were injured Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2, just east of St. Claude, Manitoba.

RCMP say a BMW sedan and a Chevrolet Malibu were speeding eastbound at around 10 a.m. when they came upon another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The drivers of the two vehicles decided to simultaneously pass, with the Malibu going into the westbound lane of traffic and the BMW going onto the gravel shoulder.

Police say the BMW lost control shortly after and rolled several times.

A 24-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

A 21-year-old man was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries, he was transported to a Winnipeg hospital by STARS and remains in critical condition.

Another woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The 21-year-old man driving the BMW wasn’t injured.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the collision.

“Our officers are encountering more and more reckless drivers who are endangering the lives of every single person on our roads,” said Sergeant Mark Hume of the Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services.

“Speeding along with extremely dangerous driving behaviours are directly leading to serious injuries and deaths across the province. This has to stop.”

Treherne RCMP is continuing to investigate.

