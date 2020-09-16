New $4.2M EMS Station Planned for Selkirk











4 Shares

The Manitoba government is spending $4.2 million on a new emergency medical services station in Selkirk.

The province says the new 7,500-sq.-ft. facility will be constructed on a green-field site adjacent to the former Selkirk hospital. It will include a six-bay garage, offices, crew quarters and space for paramedic training.

“Manitoba is committed to ensuring high-quality emergency medical services are available to residents throughout our province,” Health Minister Cameron Friesen said on Wednesday.

“The construction of a new EMS facility in Selkirk will assist in our efforts to build a more responsive, reliable and sustainable EMS system throughout the Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority.”

Friesen added construction is expected to begin Thursday by Selkirk-based Three Way Builders.