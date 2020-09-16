New $4.2M EMS Station Planned for Selkirk

- 4Shares
The Manitoba government is spending $4.2 million on a new emergency medical services station in Selkirk.
The province says the new 7,500-sq.-ft. facility will be constructed on a green-field site adjacent to the former Selkirk hospital. It will include a six-bay garage, offices, crew quarters and space for paramedic training.
“Manitoba is committed to ensuring high-quality emergency medical services are available to residents throughout our province,” Health Minister Cameron Friesen said on Wednesday.
“The construction of a new EMS facility in Selkirk will assist in our efforts to build a more responsive, reliable and sustainable EMS system throughout the Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority.”
Friesen added construction is expected to begin Thursday by Selkirk-based Three Way Builders.
Thank you to the @MBGov for the invitation to attend the ground breaking of the new 7,500-sq.-ft Paramedic facility in the @cityofselkirk ? @SharedHealthMB @CameronFriesen @MBGovNews @AlanLagimodiere @IERHA_MB @kevin_engstrom pic.twitter.com/7sNAizntTd
— Paramedic Association of MB ?? (@PAM_manitoba) September 16, 2020
