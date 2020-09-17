IIU Investigation Underway After Brandon Police Deploy Firearm











Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an incident where Brandon police used a less-lethal firearm on a suspect during an arrest in 2017.

Officers notified the IIU shortly after a high-risk barricaded situation on February 14, 2017. Officers tried unsuccessfully to have a 40-year-old man surrender and subsequently used a less-lethal firearm to subdue and arrest him.

Brandon police were advised at the time the man didn’t sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

On September 10, 2020, police notified the IIU that new information was received to suggest the man had sustained physical injuries because of the discharge of the weapon.

The IIU is now investigating the matter.