11 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 11 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1,500.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 293 active cases, 1,191 people have recovered and 10 people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health

• 2 cases in the Southern Health

• 8 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigation indicates that none of today’s Winnipeg cases are linked to John Pritchard School.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,403 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 160,109.

Starting Friday, the Prairie Mountain Health region will be lowered to the yellow level on the province’s #RestartMB Pandemic Response System. The region was elevated to orange in late August. Mask use will no longer be mandatory in indoor public places, but officials still strongly recommend wearing one.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.