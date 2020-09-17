Manitoba Homeless Shelters Receiving $1.5M from the Province













WINNIPEG — Homeless shelters in the province are receiving a shared $1.5 million from the Manitoba government to support the most vulnerable during COVID-19.

The new funding is said to help ensure the shelters can appropriately respond to client needs over the winter season, while also responding to the challenges caused by the pandemic

The funding includes:

$726,000 for the continued operation of an isolation space on Sargent Avenue provided by Manitoba Housing

$54,000 for a daytime drop-in program at Main Street Project

$228,114 for 50 overnight shelter beds at MSP

$150,000 to continue to support 50 overnight shelter beds at Siloam Mission

$360,000 for the ongoing operations of Salvation Army

“In such uncertain times, this funding will allow us to keep beds open in our new Buhler Centre shelter expansion and ensure safe nights for those who have nowhere else to go,” said Jim Bell, CEO, Siloam Mission.

Main Street Project’s new drop-in program was developed earlier in the pandemic response and is intended to provide “more meaningful, supportive conversations with clients to help them move toward more stable housing, addictions treatment or other community-based services,” the province says.

The province also announced more than $1.9 million has previously been allocated to MSP, Siloam Mission, Salvation Army, Resource Assistance for Youth and Samaritan House in Brandon to support individuals experiencing homelessness.