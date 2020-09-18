40 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 40 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 1,540.

Health officials say there are 325 active cases, 1,199 people have recovered and 11 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in Interlake–Eastern region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified. Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,358 on Thursday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 161,473.

“There has been a concerning increase in the number of cases in Winnipeg,” the province said in a release.

“Recent success in Prairie Mountain Health shows that focusing on the fundamentals can reduce the transmission of COVID-19. The chief provincial public health officer strongly encourages residents and visitors to Winnipeg focus on the fundamentals to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.












