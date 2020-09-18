Woman Rescued from Swamp After Escaping Assault in Northern Manitoba











Norway House RCMP rescued a woman who was neck-deep in swampy water on Thursday night.

The woman left a residence to seek safety after allegedly being assaulted. She walked behind the home into a swampy area, where she became in distress and called out for help.

Officers found a canoe outside a nearby home and paddled to the victim, who was near-drowning.

Police pulled her out of the water and were able to get her safely back to shore. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.