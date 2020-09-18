All That Jazz: Bijou Patio Turning Up with Free Outdoor Concerts











WINNIPEG — Two days of outdoor concerts in the city’s Exchange District is welcoming the fall season with the sounds of jazz.

Six concerts are planned throughout the day and into the evening outdoors at the Bijou Patio starting tomorrow, September 19.

“Jazz Winnipeg is a big part of our festival season in the Exchange — we are pleased to be able to offer a taste of the Jazz Winnipeg festival experience safely in the neighbourhood this fall on the Bijou Patio,” says David Pensato, executive director of the Exchange District BIZ.

The second day of concerts will run next week on Saturday, September 26.

Jazz Winnipeg acting executive director Angela Heck says her organization is excited to return to Old Market Square with free programming on a smaller, physically distanced scale.

“In the spirit of the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival, we’d love for our community to join us and take in a few shows featuring fantastic local talent while they enjoy Bijou Patio’s selection of local food and drink,” Heck said in a release.

Concerts are free and no tickets are required. Due to capacity limitations to allow for proper physical distancing, the Bijou Patio has a limit of 120 people.

Performer line-up + schedule

Saturday, September 19

Noon to 1 p.m. – Ilya Osachuk Trio

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Victor Lopez Trio

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Dirty Catfish Brass Band

Saturday, September 26

Noon to 1 p.m. – Joe Curtis

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Curtis Newton Trio

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Sol James Trio