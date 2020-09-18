Winnipeg Libraries Expanding Services on Monday











WINNIPEG — Bookworms who enjoy perusing the aisles of the city’s libraries will be able to resume their search for the perfect book on Monday.

Starting September 21, collection browsing, limited computer use, self-pick-up of holds, printing and photocopying will be available again. Customers will also be able to book tutorial rooms and access the ideaMILL at the Millennium Library.

The city implemented limited services at its libraries in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meeting and program rooms will remain unavailable for rent, while magazines are available for check out only. Newspapers are not available for browsing but remain available using the city’s digital library.

Returned materials are being accepted 24/7, but will remain quarantined for at least four days before being checked in.

Some seating and play areas have been removed to encourage social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to plan for shorter visits and limits are in place for study and computer time.

Occupancy limits are in place at all branches, and visitors may be directed to a queue until space is available. Millennium Library security screening is still suspended for the time being.

Operating hours and other restrictions still in place at Winnipeg’s public libraries can be found at Winnipeg.ca.