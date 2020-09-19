Run2Believe Winnipeg Reaches 50% of Fundraising Goal











From now until September 26, Winnipeggers are running virtually in support of the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

Run2Believe Winnipeg was taken online this year as a result of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean the foundation doesn’t still need financial support.

Net proceeds from the event will support life-saving patient care and groundbreaking medical research at the hospital. Run2Believe Winnipeg had more than 250 participants and volunteers, who raised more than $5,000 in 2018. This year, the goal is $20,000 — which has already been met by 50 percent as of Saturday.

Participants have been choosing their own length of walk/run using a provided route or any route of their choice. Times are being shared via Facebook and email, which will be tallied at the end of the day on September 26.

Funds raised support life-saving care at St. Boniface Hospital, such as the cardiac sciences program, which receives more than 61,000 patient visits annually, and the woman and child program.

Donations can be made online.