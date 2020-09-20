29 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 29 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,586.

Health officials say there are 354 active cases, 1,216 people have recovered and 11 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Southern Health

• 23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,216 on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 164,177.

Public health officials have sent a letter to parents about a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Munroe Early Childhood Education Centre Preschool at 505 Chalmers Ave. in Winnipeg on Sept. 14 in the morning and afternoon. Based on the public health investigation, close contacts have been identified and contacted directly with public health officials with advice to self-isolate.

Public Health is also advising of possible exposures to COVID-19 at the following sites on the dates and times listed below.

• Café La Scala at 725 Corydon Ave. in Winnipeg on Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Public health officials advise the restaurant has been closed while case investigations are underway.

• The Local Public Eatery at 274 Garry St. in Winnipeg on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12. The restaurant had been closed while public health investigations were underway, but has since reopened.

• XXI Lounge at 1011 Pembina Hwy. in Winnipeg on Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The site had been closed while public health investigations were underway, but has since reopened.

• Winnipeg Transit, John Pritchard School Route S412 on Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15 from Headmaster/Mildred to John Pritchard School from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. and from John Pritchard School to Headmaster/Mildred from approximately 3 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.