Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Wins Vezina Trophy

Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck has been named the league’s goalie of the year by winning the Vezina Trophy.

Hellebuyck, 27, posted a 31-21-5 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in the regular season. He led all goaltenders in games played (58), shots faced (1,796), saves (1,656) and shutouts (6).

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl won the NHL’s most valuable player award. Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar was named rookie of the year Monday, and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators took home defenceman of the year honours.

The NHL’s annual awards ceremony is generally a glitzy affair held in Las Vegas, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s honours were announced at an empty Rogers Place in Edmonton.

— With files from The Canadian Press