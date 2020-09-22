24 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday











22 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 24 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,632.

Health officials say there are 380 active cases, 1,234 people have recovered and eight people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit. Eighteen people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health

• 20 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of today, there are 20 confirmed cases associated with the John Pritchard School cluster, however, investigations continue.

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,205 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 167,203.

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Collège Louis-Riel

Public health officials have advised Collège Louis-Riel of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school on September 14. The school is working closely with public health officials and following their recommendations. Upon learning of this information, the school facility immediately closed off areas used by the infected person and did not use these areas until after cleaning and disinfection occurred.

Close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating. No one else is required to self-isolate from this exposure at this time and the school remains open.

Possible exposures

Public health is advising of possible exposures to COVID-19 at the following sites on the dates and times:

• The lounge at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, 115 Garry Street in Winnipeg on September 15 from 6 to 11:45 p.m. and September 16 from 3:45 to 8:30 p.m.

• Winnipeg Transit, route #47 on September 12 and September 13 from Mayfair Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way at approximately 11:32 a.m. to Kildaire Avenue West and Kootenay Crescent at 12:10 p.m.

• Winnipeg Transit, route #47 on September 12 and September 13 from Plessis Road and Rosseau Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m. to Mayfair Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way at 10:20 p.m.

More testing sites on the way

Dynacare has been contracted by the province to open and operate several COVID-19 testing sites in Manitoba. Initially, it will provide an additional 1,400 tests a day, with the ability to increase to 2,600 more. The company is beginning to recruit staff to open a mobile collection site as early as September 28 in Winnipeg. In addition, drive-thru sites will be opened in Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Dauphin in the coming weeks. Additional information will be available as sites open.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.