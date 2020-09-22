‘Ain’t No Basic Batch’: Pumpkin Spice Kraft Dinner is Coming













Kraft is cooking up something special for the first day of autumn: pumpkin spice Kraft Dinner macaroni and cheese.

The unusual product is another jump on the seasonal pumpkin spice bandwagon, in which the company says “ain’t no basic batch.”

Kraft admits Pumpkin Spice KD may be trolling the classic ‘PSL’ (pumpkin spice latte), but says the “spicy cheesy treat is very real and will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping.”

We’re whipping up some new KD, and it’s no basic batch. There’s only 1000. Sign up to claim yours at https://t.co/R14oHhc8Ab pic.twitter.com/cXcjovsbYs — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) September 22, 2020

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD,” said Brian Neumann, senior brand manager, brand building & innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada.

Only 1,000 Canadians will get to try the limited-edition treat by joining an online waitlist.