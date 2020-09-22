People Locked in Shed, Bear-Sprayed in Northern Manitoba: RCMP











5 Shares

A Norway House man has been arrested and charged after RCMP say several people were locked in a shed and bear-sprayed.

RCMP responded to a disturbance at a home in the community last Sunday morning. Officers heard screening and calls for help, which led them to a shed. Several people had been locked inside and had been bear-sprayed.

Officers broke the door and freed three women, aged 24, 28 and 35, along with a 49-year-old man. They were provided first aid at the scene.

Isaiah Cromarty, 21, was arrested on site and faces numerous charges. He remains in custody.

RCMP say it appears the victims were in the shed when the suspect locked them inside and then sprayed the bear spray through a window.

RCMP continue to investigate.