Three More Possible COVID-19 Exposures at Winnipeg Establishments











WINNIPEG — Three more possible exposures to COVID-19 have been identified by the province, including at a local trivia night.

According to the province’s website, Wee Johnny’s Irish Pub at 177 McDermot Avenue is listed as a possible exposure site on September 15 between 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The establishment was hosting a trivia night that evening.

Other possible exposures on the list include LOCAL Public Eatery (274 Garry Street) on September 15-16, and Earl’s St. Vital on St. Mary’s Road on September 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

It’s the second time LOCAL Public Eatery has been identified as a potential location. The downtown restaurant was closed on September 11-12 after possible COVID-19 exposures.

People are advised to self-monitor for any symptoms if they were at those locations. Should symptoms arise, health officials recommended seeking a test for COVID-19.