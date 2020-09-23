42 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 42 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,674.

Health officials say there are 418 active cases, 1,238 people have recovered and 11 people are in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Eighteen people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 1 case in Northern health region

• 6 cases in Southern Health

• 30 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,703 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 170,045.

Manitoba public health officials have advised:

• Gladstone Elementary School of a confirmed case in the school on September 8 to 10, and 14;

• St. Maurice School of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school on September 17 and 18; and

• Emerson School was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school on September 16 and 17.

Based on public health investigations, these exposures were assessed to be low risk. The infections were not acquired at school.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.