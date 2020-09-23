Winnipeg Transit Driver Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle











A Winnipeg Transit driver has died following a collision with a vehicle on Tuesday evening.

The 62-year-old man was struck while walking outside the north Winnipeg Transit garage on Main Street at Matheson Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the victim was crossing the street heading eastbound just after 6 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound on Main Street. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204)786-TIPS (8477).