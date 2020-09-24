37 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday











23 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 37 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1,711.

A 19th death related to COVID-19 has been reported in a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region. Officials say the death is linked to an outbreak at Parkview Place personal care home.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 449 active cases, 1,243 people have recovered and 11 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Nineteen people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 cases in Southern Health

• 30 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,616 tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 171,661.

Exposure at Grant Park High School

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at Grant Park High School on September 15, 16 and 17. Based on the public health investigations, the exposure was assessed to be low risk. The infection was not acquired at school.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.