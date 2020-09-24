Project Return Locates 11 Missing At-Risk Youths: Police











Winnipeg police and several partner agencies have located 11 missing at-risk youths and two missing adults.

As part of Project Return, police recently visited 44 locations known to be frequented by high-risk missing youths.

As of September 18, there were 26 youths outstanding as reported missing.

Police and their partners made 57 outreach approaches, 15 Crime Prevention through Social Development (CPTSD) contacts, while 45 people were provided snack parks and harm reduction kits.

Two individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Eight men ranging in age from 26-56 years old were arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration. Seven vehicles were seized under the Highway Traffic Act for prostitution offences.

Police say so far this year, 4,971 missing person reports have been made. About 566 reports of missing persons are received monthly.

Winnipeg police worked with StreetReach, Winnipeg Outreach Network (WON) Ndinawe, Mama Wi Chi Itata, Resource Assistance for Youth (RAY) and the Salvation Army.