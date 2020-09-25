Man’s Death in ATV Crash Considered Suspicious: RCMP













Dauphin RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after an ATV crash killed a 35-year-old man on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Provincial Road 489, near Provincial Road 271 in the RM of Mountain just after 2:30 p.m.

They found the man from Pine Creek First Nation deceased on scene.

A 39-year-old woman was also located at the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

The man’s death is considered suspicious.

RCMP say they have received several calls from the media inquiring about a manhunt related to this incident. Mounties say there is no risk to public safety and additional details will be released when available.