Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Highway 10













Two people have died in a head-on collision on Highway 10, just south of Bowsman, Manitoba.

Swan River RCMP responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

RCMP say a vehicle going north on Highway 10, collided head-on with a vehicle travelling south on Highway 10.

The 24-year-old man in the northbound vehicle, from the RM of Mountain, along with the 41-year-old Swan River woman in the southbound vehicle, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both drivers, who were the only occupants, were wearing seatbelts at the time.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.