65 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 65 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,829.

Health officials say there are 545 active cases, 1,265 people have recovered and 12 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Nineteen people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health

• 56 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 2,234 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 175,867.

Possible exposures

• St. John’s Ravenscourt School in Winnipeg on September 14 and September 16: based on the public health investigations, the exposure was assessed to be extremely low risk and the infection was not acquired at school

• R.J. Waugh Elementary School in Carberry on September 21: a positive COVID-19 case on a bus

• Carberry Collegiate in Carberry on September 21: one grade is being transitioned to remote learning as of September 28 for up to 14 days

• John W. Gunn Middle School in Winnipeg from September 16 to 18: based on the public health investigations, the exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection was not acquired at school

• Joey’s Polo Park, 653 St. James Street, Winnipeg – September 16 from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

• The Local Public Eatery, 274 Garry Street, Winnipeg – September 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Bar Italia, 737 Corydon Avenue, Winnipeg – September 16 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

• Del Rios Restaurant, 644 Main Street, Winkler – September 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

• P.F. Chang’s Restaurant, 865 St. James Street, Winnipeg – September 12 from 5 to 10. p.m., September 16 from 5 to 10 p.m. and September 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Effective Monday, September 28, masks will be mandatory in the Winnipeg health region as the province moves the city to the restricted (orange) level. Masks will be required in all indoor public places, while gathering limits will be reduced to 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.