Man Charged in Woman’s Death on Manitoba First Nation













Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after a 35-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a home in St. Theresa Point on Thursday.

Island Lake RCMP responded to a call at around 7:30 a.m. and pronounced the woman deceased on scene.

Kelton Wood, 18, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to this death.

RCMP continue to investigate.