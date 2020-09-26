Woman Killed, Several Injured in High-Speed Winnipeg Crash











WINNIPEG — A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Police were attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of Salter Street and Boyd Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle took off.

Police say the vehicle sped away and soon collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue two blocks away.

Four people from the struck vehicle, including an infant and a child, and two from the fleeing vehicle were transported to hospital, most in critical or serious condition. A woman from the struck vehicle has succumbed to her injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating.