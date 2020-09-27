51 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 51 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,880.

Health officials say there are 589 active cases, 1,272 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Nineteen people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 2 cases in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in Southern Health

• 36 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 2,200 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 178,067.

Effective Monday, September 28, masks will be mandatory in the Winnipeg health region as the province moves the city to the restricted (orange) level. Masks will be required in all indoor public places, while gathering limits will be reduced to 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

Mask distribution

As part of its response to COVID-19, Manitoba Families is beginning to distribute reusable masks to its clients. This will include two reusable masks for every adult in the household and for children aged five to nine. Older children are receiving their masks through their school or child-care provider. In total, more than 227,000 reusable masks will be distributed across the province in the coming weeks, beginning in Winnipeg.

Possible school exposure

Public health officials have advised the following school about a possible exposure:

• École Précieux-Sang in Winnipeg on September 18: based on the public health investigation, the exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection was not acquired at school.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.