20th Manitoban Dies of COVID-19 as 39 New Cases Announced











45 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 39 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,919.

A 20th Manitoban has died from the virus — a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region who was previously hospitalized.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 618 active cases, 1,281 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit. Twenty people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 7 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in Southern Health

• 22 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 2,647 tests were completed on Friday, 2,196 tests were completed on Saturday and 1,596 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 180,750.

Possible exposures

• St. Maurice School in Winnipeg on September 17 and September 18: a second confirmed case of COVID-19 was at the school on these dates when the individual may have been infectious. Based on the public health investigation, this case is not linked to the first case reported at the school, the infection was not acquired at school and the exposure was assessed to be low risk.

• Denny’s, 4100 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg – September 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and September 20 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• XXI Lounge, 1011 Pembina Highway, Winnipeg – September 18 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and September 19 from

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.