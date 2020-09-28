Deadly Assault Near HSC Marks Winnipeg’s 32nd Homicide of the Year











WINNIPEG — A deadly assault near the Health Sciences Centre last week is Winnipeg’s 32nd homicide of the year.

Police were called the evening of September 23 to an altercation in front of a home in the 100 block of Kate Street near William Avenue.

Police say during the incident, the victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Zachary Paul Rae, 18, succumbed to his injuries on September 25.

The homicide unit is investigating. Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).