34 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 34 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,953.

Health officials say there are 606 active cases, 1,327 people have recovered and 15 people are in hospital, including eight in the intensive care unit. Twenty people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in Southern Health

• 26 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,789 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 182,536.

Possible exposures

• IQRA School in Winnipeg on September 23 and September 24: The cohort has been advised to self-isolate and move to remote learning. Based on the public health investigation, the infection was not acquired at school and the exposure was assessed to be low risk for those outside the cohort.

• LensCrafters, 1649 Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg – September 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., September 15 from noon to 7 p.m., September 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., September 18 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., September 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and September 22 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.