Ground Breaks on New Fibre Optic Project to Connect Manitoba Communities

Ground has been broken on a new high-speed fibre optic Internet project to better connect communities in the Winnipeg metro region.

During a ceremony Tuesday in Headingley, mayors and reeves joined representatives from the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (WMR) and Johna Public Impact Inc.

“As we continue to deal with COVID-19 and increasingly work and learn from home, the necessity for dependable and future-ready high-speed Internet service for residents and business in our region has never been more pressing,” said Colleen Sklar, WMR executive director.

“Access to high-speed Internet is critical if we are to maintain and attract business and industry to our region. High-speed Internet infrastructure is no longer just nice to have — it is an essential service.”

The project is a partnership of Johna Public Inc., the economic development arm owned by the WMR and RFNOW Inc., a Manitoba-based Internet Service Provider (ISP).

The first six communities who are part of the first phase will be connected over the next 12 months, including the RM of Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Macdonald, Ritchot, Rockwood, and Stonewall. Other communities will be connected as the project pushes forward.

Pricing starts at $139.99 per month and hook-up fees start at $699.99, but may vary depending on the location of the home or business and the number of hook-ups that can be generated in an area.