Winnipeg Man Fined for Violating Travel Ban, Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

Manitoba RCMP have fined a Winnipeg man for violating a public health order.

Police say they came across the man on Keyask Bay, in Leaf Rapids, while on patrol at around 11:30 p.m. on September 26.

They questioned the man and found he was visiting from Winnipeg for a wedding. Under current public health orders, travelling north of the 53rd parallel isn’t permitted to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in northern communities.

Police say he gave officers several false names after being asked for his identification. Police were able to determine his real identity and discovered he was wanted on four outstanding warrants from Winnipeg.

Kyle Baker, 21, was arrested and charged with obstruction, two counts of failing to comply and fined $486 under the Public Health Emergency Order.

The outstanding warrants were for assault with a weapon, assault, eight counts of failing to comply and two counts of uttering threats.

Baker remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.