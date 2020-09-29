Unruly Woman Arrested After Flight Makes Scheduled Stopover in Winnipeg











A 34-year-old woman from Ontario was arrested Monday evening after RCMP say she became unruly when learning her plane was making a scheduled stopover in Winnipeg.

The plane was travelling from Calgary to Toronto at the time when officers were briefed on the situation at around 6:30 p.m. RCMP met the plane at the gate and requested the woman disembark.

The passenger eventually complied, but continued her belligerent behaviour towards officers and flight crew, according to police.

The North York woman was escorted away and became unruly and belligerent again. She was immediately placed under arrest for causing a disturbance.

She remains in custody as charges for causing a disturbance and mischief are pending.

RCMP continue to investigate.