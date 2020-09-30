40 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 40 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,993.

Health officials say there are 599 active cases, 1,374 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit. Twenty people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 1 case in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in Southern Health

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,955 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 184,491.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Calvary Place Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The site is moving to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

Possible exposures

• Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg on September 25: based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at the school.

• Les enfants précieux child-care centre in Winnipeg on September 18: based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at the school or at the child-care centre.

• La Roca, 155 Smith Street, Winnipeg: September 26 from approximately 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

• Pentecostal House of Prayer, Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation: September 27 from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.