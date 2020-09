Three Facing Charges in Thompson Drug Seizure













Three people were arrested Monday after RCMP seized drugs, cash and bear spray in Thompson.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Princeton Drive and seized approximately 140 grams of cocaine.

A 21-year-old man and 45-year-old man, both from Thompson, as well as a 21-year-old Gillam woman, were arrested.

All three face charges of trafficking.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.