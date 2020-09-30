Police Find Pipe Bomb, Meth & Guns in Winnipeg Basement











Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old man after several weapons were discovered in a city basement.

Police were responding to a family dispute at a home in the 800 block of Polson Avenue on September 24. They say officers spoke with a man at the scene who told them he had numerous firearms in the basement.

Officers located 17 firearms — some loaded — and thousands of rounds of ammunition. They also found a pipe bomb, a quantity of methamphetamine, and equipment and chemicals to produce methamphetamine.

Hayden Quinn Ploszay has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of explosives, careless storage of a firearm and producing a scheduled substance.

The suspect remains in custody.