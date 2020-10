2 Shares

WINNIPEG — The temporary closure of the Arlington Bridge has been extended to Monday, October 12.

The bridge closed on September 21 for maintenance and was originally scheduled to reopen on October 5.

Pedestrian access will continue to be maintained through the closure, which will end at 6 a.m. on the 12th

Motorists should allow for additional travel time, and use alternate routes such as the McPhillips Street Underpass or Slaw Rebchuk Bridge to reach their destinations.