36 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday











16 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 36 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 2,029.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 621 active cases, 1,388 people have recovered and 15 people are in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit. Twenty people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 cases in Southern Health

• 28 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,803 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 186,668.

COVID Alert app available in Manitoba

As of today, the COVID Alert app is available to smartphone users in Manitoba. The app alerts users if they may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The app is a free download for Apple and Android devices. No personal information or location data is shared with the app.

Possible exposures in Carberry

• Carberry Collegiate: a second case was at the school on Monday, September 21. No close contacts have been identified and the infection was not acquired at school.

• Subway, 200 First Avenue, Carberry on September 26 from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.