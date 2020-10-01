Canada’s COVID-19 Exposure App Now Available in Manitoba











A smartphone app that notifies users of potential exposure to COVID-19 is now available in Manitoba.

The COVID Alert app is free and voluntary and is another tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Manitobans can now receive one-time keys from their health authorities to use with COVID Alert. The app helps notify users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 3 million downloads of the app have been made since its launch this past summer.

“I encourage all Manitobans to download the COVID Alert app. It will assist the amazing work our public health officials and contact tracers have been doing throughout the pandemic,” Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a statement.

The app doesn’t track a user’s location or collect personally identifiable information.

COVID Alert is available for Canadians as a free download from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Canadians who want to know more about COVID Alert can call 1-833-784-4397.