Man Charged After Dog Fatally Stabbed on Manitoba First Nation

- 1Share
Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly fatally stabbed a dog on Garden Hill First Nation.
Police say they were called to a residence on Monday afternoon after a dog was stabbed outside.
The suspect, who lived nearby, then assaulted a female who confronted him, according to police.
The dog died from its injuries, while the female didn’t require medical attention.
The 30-year-old Garden Hill First Nation man was located by officers and arrested. He faces charges of cruelty to animals, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He is scheduled to appear in court on December 16, 2020.
Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.
- 1Share