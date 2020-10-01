Man Charged After Dog Fatally Stabbed on Manitoba First Nation











Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly fatally stabbed a dog on Garden Hill First Nation.

Police say they were called to a residence on Monday afternoon after a dog was stabbed outside.

The suspect, who lived nearby, then assaulted a female who confronted him, according to police.

The dog died from its injuries, while the female didn’t require medical attention.

The 30-year-old Garden Hill First Nation man was located by officers and arrested. He faces charges of cruelty to animals, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 16, 2020.

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.