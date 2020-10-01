Temporary Road Closures Coming to Grant Park Area













Two busy streets in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area are temporarily closing this weekend for road work.

Westbound Corydon Avenue, from Stafford Street to Thurso Street, will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. on Friday, October 2 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 for road work.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Grant Avenue and Academy Road during this time.

Stafford Street will be closed in both directions from Pembina Highway to Taylor Avenue from 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 until 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5. To accommodate the closure no turns will be allowed from eastbound and westbound Taylor or northbound Pembina onto Stafford.

Winnipeg Transit riders can visit WinnipegTransit.com or contact 311 for re-route information.