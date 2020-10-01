New RAAM Addictions Clinic for Portage la Prairie, Hub in Winnipeg











The Manitoba government is opening the sixth Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic in the province in Portage la Prairie.

The newest clinic will help people struggling with high-risk substance use and addictions.

“When people living with substance use disorders seek help, it is important they receive it in a timely manner,” said Jane Curtis, CEO, Southern Health, in a statement.

“The establishment of Southern Health–Santé Sud’s first RAAM clinic will ensure people living in the Portage la Prairie area receive that help with improved substance use and addiction supports that point individuals on the road towards treatment and recovery.”

The province says there will be two half-day walk-in clinics per week where appointments are not necessary. In addition, nurses and counsellors will be available for appointments with registered patients from Monday to Friday.

The new Portage la Prairie RAAM clinic will be located at 159 Fifth Street SE and open in late October.

The province also announced Thursday a new RAAM hub in Winnipeg, providing provincial support, mentorship, training, recruitment and collaboration for all RAAM clinics in Manitoba. The hub will be staffed by a part-time provincial physician, full-time provincial co-ordinator and provide on-call service to support and mentor practitioners who are providing care to patients who accessed RAAM services or who are receiving addictions medication.

“The RAAM hub will ensure consistent leadership and provide provincial support, mentorship, training, recruitment and collaboration to all the RAAM clinics,” said Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

“This will help develop competent and supported clinical teams that can provide high-quality services to those who need it.”

The cost of the hub and the new clinic is expected to be more than $650,000 per year. Southern Health is also providing an additional $360,000 in one-time renovation costs for the Portage la Prairie clinic.

In Portage La Prairie with @CliffCullen4MLA and @IanWishart_PlaP where we are establishing a new Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) Clinic. Over 3,600 Manitobans have received treatment for addictions from a RAAM clinic since we opened the first one in September 2018. pic.twitter.com/uqL8KnwHU4 — Cameron Friesen (@CameronFriesen) October 1, 2020