Five Charged in Gang-Beating of Man Outside Winnipeg Bar











Winnipeg police have charged five people after a severe assault outside a bar on September 1.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Maryland Street at around 10:25 p.m. and located a man in his 20s suffering from traumatic injuries to his head and face. Police say several people attacked the victim, sending him to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police arrested one suspect that night in the area of Sherbrook Street and William Avenue. A second suspect was arrested September 3, while other suspects were arrested on September 13 and 19.

Police have since charged a 17-year-old boy, three men and a woman with assault and other offences.

All of the accused remain in custody.