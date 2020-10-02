CONTEST: Win a Pass to the Cineplex Flashback Film Series













It’s been a while since most Manitobans have visited a movie theatre, so why not get reacquainted with some of Hollywood’s classic films!

Cineplex Events’ Flashback Film Series is back this fall with Serenity, Attack the Block, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation & more.

Enter for a chance to win a pair of digital passes! We’ll be making several draws over the next few weeks.

The Flashback Film Series includes the following flicks:

SERENITY – Beginning October 2

– Beginning October 2 ATTACK THE BLOCK – Beginning October 23

– Beginning October 23 LOST BOYS – Beginning November 5

– Beginning November 5 INNERSPACE – Beginning November 19

– Beginning November 19 NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION – Beginning December 18

Enjoy these five films at any Cineplex Theatres across Canada, including Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP in Winnipeg.

