43 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday











41 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 43 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 2,072.

One additional death has been reported in a man in his 70s and a previously announced case connected to Parkview Place.

Health officials say there are 621 active cases, 1,399 people have recovered and 18 people are in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit. Twenty-one people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 1 case in Southern Health

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,454 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 188,098.

Possible exposures

• Hugh John Macdonald School in Winnipeg on September 28: Based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at the school.

• Lindenwood Childcare Centre in Winnipeg from September 23 to 25 and September 28 to 29: the cohort is self-isolating and based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at the centre.

• Les enfants précieux child-care centre in Winnipeg of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 present in the daycare since September 18: based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low risk and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at the school or at the child-care centre.

• Bar Red Sea, 268 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg on September 19 from midnight to 3:30 a.m.

• CF Polo Park, 1485 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg on September 19 with visits to Foot Locker in the late morning and Famous Wok at lunchtime

• Boston Pizza, D24-1450 Main Street in Dauphin on September 13 from approximately 3:30 to 6 p.m.

People who attended any of the above locations on the dates/times listed should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop and seek testing.

Public health officials also advised the following airline exposures:

• September 21 – WestJet flight 147 from Winnipeg to Edmonton, rows four to 10.

Individuals in the affected seats on this flight are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on this flight, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.