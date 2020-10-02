Winnipeg Jets Sign Goaltender Laurent Brossoit to One-Year Contract













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Laurent Brossoit on a one-year contract worth US$1,500,000.

The 27-year-old was signed as a free agent by the Jets on July 1, 2018.

The native of Port Alberni, B.C., has played in 40 games for Winnipeg over the last two seasons and has a 19-13-3 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Brossoit was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (164th overall) in the 2011 NHL draft.

Brossoit will back up 2020 Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg’s goal.