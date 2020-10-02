Winnipeg Police Seize Guns, $375K in Fentanyl

- 6Shares
Winnipeg police have taken a number of drugs and weapons off city streets following a drug trafficking operation that began in the spring.
Police were seeing increased levels of illicit opioid overdoses, prompting the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) to begin an investigation.
Search warrants were executed on June 22 in the 1400 block of St. Mary Avenue and the 800 block of Waverley Street.
As a result of the warrants, police made the following seizures:
- 1641 x ¼ gram Fentanyl pebbles
- 165 x 1 gram Fentanyl pebbles
- 170 grams fentanyl pebbles
- Total: 750 grams of fentanyl, estimated street value of $375,000.
- $200,000 in Canadian currency
- Packaging material, contaminated scales, cell phones and four safes
- 21-page “how-to” instruction manual on inner workings of the operation
- Winchester pump-action 12 gauge shotgun
- 2 Simonov SKS semi-automatic rifles
- 2 Cooey 84 single-shot shotguns
- GSG semi-automatic rifle
- Mossberg semi-automatic rifle
- 2 canisters of bear spray
- $10,000 worth of gold jewellery
Charged are Keaton Brayden Ellis, 26, Branden Anthony Ellis, 27, and Jonathan Michael Pace, 29.
All three suspects were released on promises to appear.
