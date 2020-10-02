Winnipeg Police Seize Guns, $375K in Fentanyl











6 Shares

Winnipeg police have taken a number of drugs and weapons off city streets following a drug trafficking operation that began in the spring.

Police were seeing increased levels of illicit opioid overdoses, prompting the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) to begin an investigation.

Search warrants were executed on June 22 in the 1400 block of St. Mary Avenue and the 800 block of Waverley Street.

As a result of the warrants, police made the following seizures:

1641 x ¼ gram Fentanyl pebbles

165 x 1 gram Fentanyl pebbles

170 grams fentanyl pebbles

Total: 750 grams of fentanyl, estimated street value of $375,000.

$200,000 in Canadian currency

Packaging material, contaminated scales, cell phones and four safes

21-page “how-to” instruction manual on inner workings of the operation

Winchester pump-action 12 gauge shotgun

2 Simonov SKS semi-automatic rifles

2 Cooey 84 single-shot shotguns

GSG semi-automatic rifle

Mossberg semi-automatic rifle

2 canisters of bear spray

$10,000 worth of gold jewellery

Charged are Keaton Brayden Ellis, 26, Branden Anthony Ellis, 27, and Jonathan Michael Pace, 29.

All three suspects were released on promises to appear.