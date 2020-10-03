22nd COVID-19 Death in Manitoba as 38 New Cases Announced











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 38 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 2,108. Two previously announced cases have been removed from the case totals.

Another person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 22. The latest is a woman in her 80s and a previously announced case connected to the Parkview Place personal care home outbreak.

Health officials say there are 677 active cases, and 1,409 people have recovered. Hospitalization data wasn’t updated on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 33 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,963 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 190,061.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The site is moving to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.