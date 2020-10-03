Manitoba RCMP Take Down Armed Man After He Runs Out of Bullets











Manitoba RCMP were able to safely arrest an armed man Thursday after he ran out of bullets.

Lundar and Ashern RCMP were called to a rural property near Moosehorn in the RM of Grahamdale, Manitoba at around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a man threatening to shoot people.

Police say the 25-year-old man was carrying a loaded rifle and had a significant amount of ammunition. He also appeared to be intoxicated and was very agitated.

Officers directed the man to put down his weapon, but he refused. The suspect then intentionally began firing in the direction of police.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers learned the suspect was out of ammunition and they safely arrested him.

No one was injured during the ordeal and the suspect was medically cleared in hospital. He remains in custody.

“This situation was resolved safely with no injuries, and I am very grateful for that,” said Inspector Chris Moore, incident commander.

“Our officers are in dangerous situations day in and day out, but when a firearm is involved, it takes that danger to another level. The training these officers receive as well as the genuine concern they have for the people of their community kept this incident from escalating and allowed for a peaceful resolution.”

The man faces numerous charges.