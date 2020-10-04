36 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday; One Additional Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 36 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 2,140.

Another Manitoban has died from COVID-19. The latest death is previously announced case — a man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region.

Health officials say there are 696 active cases, 1,421 people have recovered and 20 people are in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Twenty-three people have died.

Four previously announced cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the net number of new cases today to 32.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 7 case in Southern Health

• 23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,103 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 192,164.

Public exposures

• Hooters Restaurant at 1501 St. Matthews Ave. in Winnipeg on September 24 from 4 to 11 p.m.

• 1600-2300 Bourbon Billiards at 241 Vaughan St. in Winnipeg on September 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Earls Polo Park at 1455 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg on September 25 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

• Montana’s Polo Park at 665 Empress St. in Winnipeg on September 25 from 9 to 10 p.m.

• Crspy Bnch on 806 Sargent Ave. in Winnipeg on September 26 from 11 a.m. until noon.

People who attended any of the above locations on the dates/times listed should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop and seek testing.

Outbreak in Little Grand Rapids First Nation

Multiple people in the community have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending events at the recreation centre in Little Grand Rapids First Nation from September 24 to 27. People from other First Nations communities were also present. If you attended events at the recreation centre in Little Grand Rapids on those dates, contact the nursing station or health centre in your community.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.