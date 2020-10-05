51 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 51 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 2,191.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 739 active cases, 1,429 people have recovered and 23 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Twenty-three people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 35 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,313 tests were completed Friday, 2,070 tests were completed Saturday and 1,235 tests were completed Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 194,698.

Possible exposures

• IQRA School at 404 Web Pl. in Winnipeg on September 22, 23, 25 and 28. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that a case was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise self-isolation, and one cohort has been moved to remote learning.

• Stonewall Collegiate at 297 Fifth St. W. in Stonewall on September 28 and 29. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence that a case was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advice self-isolation.

• College Louis-Riel at 585 St Jean Baptiste St. in Winnipeg on September 28. Based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school.

• Chaise Corydon at 691 Corydon Avenue in Winnipeg at a private gathering on September 26 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the second-level lounge area with bar and side patio.

People who attended any of the above locations on the dates/times listed should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop and seek testing.

New rules for licensed establishments

Starting, Wednesday, October 7, the following orders will apply to licensed premises in the Winnipeg metropolitan region:

• No sale or service of liquor may take place in licensed premises between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

• The operator of the licensed premises must ensure that all members of the public vacate the licensed premises by 11 p.m.

• Licensed premises must be closed for dine-in services between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Staff must obtain contact information in writing from at least one person in each party attending the licensed premises and the licensee must retain this information for 21 days, after which it must be destroyed.

• The order does not prevent food from being sold from licensed premises after 11 p.m. for delivery or take-out.

The orders will remain in effect as long as the Winnipeg metropolitan region is under orange on the province’s Pandemic Response System. The orders do not apply to liquor retail.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.